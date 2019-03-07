A new music video folds Steve Jobs and classic Macs into a song that makes hard drives and hot spots a lot more suggestive than they're probably meant to be.
"You know I got that Macintosh where you want it, so take your hard drive back me up on it," rhymes Psycho Flower MC from the group Xia Xia Technique (X.X.T.), dressed in a black turtleneck, 501 jeans, New Balance shoes and wire rim glasses. "You can use my hot spot. I'm your Wi-Fi wifey type. Like it when you pinch and swipe."
The video also features David Dastmalchian, one of a small number of actors who've been in films and shows based on comic books from both Marvel and DC: Ant-Man, The Dark Knight and TV shows like Gotham and The Flash.
In the video, Dastmalchian plays a "technobondage dream" Psycho Flower MC creates with a program on her old computer. He rises from a stretcher in the same signature Jobs getup Psycho Flower MC wears and at first seems like a scientific success. Then an old-school neon-green error message flashes on screen and he starts bumping into walls, tries to bash his inventor over the head with a keyboard and ties her up with computer cables.
All ends well, however, as the computer detects empathy in Psycho Flower MC's Frankenjobs creation.
Steve Jobs gets weird in new music video about a 'technobondage dream'
