Steve Jobs gets weird in new music video about a 'technobondage dream'

Video screenshot by Leslie Katz/CNET

A new music video folds Steve Jobs and classic Macs into a song that makes hard drives and hot spots a lot more suggestive than they're probably meant to be.

"You know I got that Macintosh where you want it, so take your hard drive back me up on it," rhymes Psycho Flower MC from the group Xia Xia Technique (X.X.T.), dressed in a black turtleneck, 501 jeans, New Balance shoes and wire rim glasses. "You can use my hot spot. I'm your Wi-Fi wifey type. Like it when you pinch and swipe."

The video also features David Dastmalchian, one of a small number of actors who've been in films and shows based on comic books from both Marvel and DC: Ant-Man, The Dark Knight and TV shows like Gotham and The Flash.

In the video, Dastmalchian plays a "technobondage dream" Psycho Flower MC creates with a program on her old computer. He rises from a stretcher in the same signature Jobs getup Psycho Flower MC wears and at first seems like a scientific success. Then an old-school neon-green error message flashes on screen and he starts bumping into walls, tries to bash his inventor over the head with a keyboard and ties her up with computer cables.

All ends well, however, as the computer detects empathy in Psycho Flower MC's Frankenjobs creation.