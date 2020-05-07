Steve Carell gets pro tip from real US Space Force chief

Netflix

The actual head of the US Space Force wouldn't have chosen Steve Carell to play himself, and he has a tip for the star of the new Netflix comedy.

Gen. Jay Raymond is the US Space Force's chief of space operations, the real world equivalent of Carell's character Mark Naird, who is a more reluctant leader of the fictionalized military branch. During a teleconference hosted by the Space Foundation on Wednesday, Raymond was asked what he thought of the trailer for the show.

"The one piece of advice I'd give Steve Carell is to get a haircut," Raymond joked. "He's looking a little too shaggy if he wants to play the Space Force chief."

Now playing: Watch this: What's new to stream for May 2020

It should be noted that Raymond's haircut is very close-cropped. In fact, he's totally bald.

He went on to say he was hoping that Bruce Willis might play his role in the show.

"But Steve Carell is a great actor, and I love this show," Raymond said. "We're looking forward to watching."

Space Force premieres on Netflix May 29.

See also: HBO Max vs. Peacock vs. Quibi vs. Disney Plus vs. Apple TV Plus vs. Netflix: How streaming stacks up