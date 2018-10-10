Stephen King Pet Sematary trailer here to fur-eak you out

Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

Like many a good horror movie, the trailer for the new film adaptation of Stephen King's Pet Sematary starts off with a vision of an idyllic life. But it doesn't take long to shatter it.

Paramount Pictures released the full-length Pet Sematary trailer on Wednesday and it gets creepy in a hurry. The footage is packed with ominous messages and children in freaky animal masks.

"Those woods belong to something else. The ground is bad," warns John Lithgow in character as Jud Crandall, neighbor to a family that's just moved into what they thought would be a nice home in rural Maine. Paramount hints at "an unfathomable evil with horrific consequences."

A 1989 Pet Sematary adaptation didn't earn much critical acclaim, but the success of the 2017 clown chiller It has expanded the horizons for film versions of King's works.

You'll have to wait a bit before getting your pants scared off. Pet Sematary is scheduled to open in theaters on April 5, 2019.