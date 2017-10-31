Paramount

It's Halloween, and it's time to go back to the "Pet Sematary." The classic 1983 horror novel by Stephen King that was made into a terrifying 1989 movie is getting a remake, Variety reported late Monday.

The 1989 film starred Dale Midkiff and Denise Crosby as the young parents who discover a pet cemetery with resurrection powers behind their Maine home -- and then find a disturbing use for it thanks to the speeding trucks on the nearby road.

Fred "Herman Munster" Gwynne played a memorable role as the elderly neighbor who tries to warn them about the cemetery's powers.

Kevin Kolsch and Dennis Widmyer, who directed and wrote the 2014 horror film "Starry Eyes," have signed on to direct, Variety reports.