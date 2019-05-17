Stephen King defends Game of Thrones, even that part you hated

HBO

Best-selling horror author Stephen King is bucking the trend of piling hate onto Game of Thrones season 8. King is a notable fan of the show and he's issued his opinions on it before, including how he would like to see it end.

His latest Game of Thrones-themed tweet is a spoiler-y hot take on the final episodes.

King saddled up a white horse and rode it to the final season's rescue, saying "I've loved this last season of GoT, including Dani going bugshit all over King's Landing." He suggests the fan negativity stems from people not wanting the show to end at all.

I've loved this last season of GoT, including Dani going bugshit all over King's Landing. There's been a lot of negativity about the windup, but I think it's just because people don't want ANY ending. But you know what they say: All good things... — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 16, 2019

Season 8 has been divisive. The show's creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss took a shot at explaining why Daenerys Targaryen burned down the town of King's Landing with her dragon, but a lot of fans weren't having it. Over 825,000 people have signed a petition asking HBO to remake the final season with "competent writers."

King's thoughts generated a massive amount of Twitter discussion, with some fans respectfully disagreeing and others applauding his statements.

Me, too. I think it was brilliant. Take a central character, pull the viewers in to hope, champion, and even love- and then pull the rug from underneath. To then focus on the horrid outcome of the downfall as we followed Arya witnessing the carnage?! {chef kiss} — Barry Stablestest Genius Semple (@barry_semple) May 16, 2019

There is one episode left to go, and it will be highly scrutinized. Will Game of Thrones glide into a glorious ending, or will fans spit fury? The likely answer is "both," but we can be pretty sure Stephen King will enjoy it no matter what.