Stephen Hawking to be remembered at 2019 Breakthrough Prize ceremony

The Breakthrough Prize, annual science awards sponsored by some of Silicon Valley's most recognizable names, will honor the late Stephen Hawking at its award ceremony next month.

On Tuesday, the Breakthrough Prize said Pierce Brosnan will host the 7th annual ceremony, which will be held on Nov. 4. The gathering will include a tribute to Hawking, who died in March. The Breakthrough Prize awarded a Special Fundamental Physics Prize to Hawking in 2013 for his discovery that black holes emit radiation and his contributions to the understanding of quantum gravity.

This year, seven prizes -- each worth $3 million -- will be awarded to outstanding scientists in life sciences, fundamental physics and mathematics. The prizes are sponsored by Sergey Brin, Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg, Ma Huateng, Yuri and Julia Milner, and Anne Wojcicki.

This year's ceremony will be broadcast on National Geographic starting at 7 p.m. PT and streamed live on the Facebook and YouTube pages of the Breakthrough Prize and National Geographic TV.