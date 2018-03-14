In the wake of Stephen Hawking's death there have been many tributes paid to the renowned physicist. One of the most moving was shared on Wednesday by Cambridge University.

In an 88-second video posted to the school's YouTube channel, you hear Hawking's words under images of him throughout his life. The audio is an excerpt of a speech he gave at Cambridge on his 75th birthday last year.

"It has been a glorious time to be alive and doing research into theoretical physics," he says. "Our picture of the universe has changed a great deal in the last 50 years, and I'm happy if I've made a small contribution."

Hawking not only studied cosmology at Cambridge but worked there, in numerous roles, for most of his life.

"Widely regarded as one of the world's most brilliant minds, Stephen Hawking, who died this week at the age of 76, was known throughout the world for his contributions to science, his books, his television appearances, his lectures and through biographical films," the university said. "He leaves three children and three grandchildren. All of us at Cambridge University will miss him greatly."