Stephen Hawking awards science medal to "Big Bang Theory" creators

Professor Stephen Hawking has awarded a medal for sharing science with the world to Neil deGrasse Tyson and the producers of "The Big Bang Theory".

The Stephen Hawking medal for science communication was awarded to TV producer Chuck Lorre and Steve Molaro, as well as Tyson and electronic music pioneer Jean-Michel Jarre. Tyson and Jarre collected their medals at the Starmus festival in Norway yesterday.

Ten seasons in, "The Big Bang Theory" follows the lives and loves of a group of gifted scientists. Tyson and Hawking have both made cameo experiences, as have Bill Nye and Elon Musk. A spin-off, "Young Sheldon" debuts later this year on CBS (CBS is CNET's parent company).