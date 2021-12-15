Steph Curry breaks NBA 3-point record: See the crowd go crazy

It's not every day you get to see a 10-year-old sports record fall, but that happened on Tuesday night at New York's Madison Square Garden. Steph Curry of the visiting Golden State Warriors broke Ray Allen's NBA record for the most three-pointers, scoring the 2,974th three-pointer of his career.

Curry, 33, sank the record-breaker early in the game, and the crowd, as the cliche says, went wild. Spectators leapt to their feet as Curry's teammates, his father Dell (a former player and three-point star), Ray Allen himself, and everyone else who could possibly get near Curry congratulated the NBA star.

"The way he changed the game, it's almost like how Babe Ruth changed baseball with the long ball," said TNT announcer and former player Reggie Miller, who is now third on the three-pointer list behind Curry and Allen. "He has changed the game with the three-point ball. How all 30 teams approach the game is because of Number 30."

Reaction? Oh, there was a little bit.

"Just landed in Dallas to see Stephen Curry broke the record and to make it even doper he did it in the GARDEN!!" tweeted NBA legend LeBron James, who was born in the same Akron, Ohio, hospital as Curry, though four years apart. "WOW CONGRATS BROTHER!! INCREDIBLE."

Just landed in Dallas to see @StephenCurry30 broke the record and to make it even doper he did it in the GARDEN!! WOW CONGRATS BROTHER!! INCREDIBLE 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 15, 2021

NBA star Kevin Durant is already looking to Curry's future, tweeting, "2974...more on the way. Congrats to the God Stephen Curry."

2974…more on the way.



Congrats to the God @StephenCurry30 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 15, 2021

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson joined in too, writing, "Congrats legend!"

This is crazy man.. literally a GAME CHANGER! Wow!!! Congrats @StephenCurry30 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) December 15, 2021

This question has a new answer as @StephenCurry30 officially surpassed Ray Allen last night to become the NBA's all-time leading 3-point shooter.



2,974 and counting 🏀 pic.twitter.com/liRUTrbVYn — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) December 15, 2021

On Wednesday, Curry himself thanked his fans. "Dream come true," he said in a tweet. "In the Garden too. Thank you everybody for reaching out and showing love. This means so much to me and my family."