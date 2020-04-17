Step up your steak game with an Anova sous vide cooker for 20% off

Sous vide is the reason that restaurant steak often looks and tastes better than anything you've ever made at home. Surprisingly, though, sous vide is incredibly easy to do yourself. The only catch is that you need a sous vide cooker; you simply can't fake it any other way. A sous vide cooker lets you hold a pot of water at a precision temperature. Toss a steak in a bag and seal it, drop it in a pot of water, and let the sous vide cooker control the temperature for an hour while it circulates the water. Then sear both sides of the steak in a pan or on the grill, and you have a $50 steak experience at home for $8. Eager for some mouth-watering steak? Right now you can save 20% at Anova on either a Precision Cooker or Precision Cooker Pro when you apply discount code CNET20 at checkout.

I'd be remiss if I didn't mention that sous vide is good for a lot more than just steak -- you can use it for fish, chicken, pork and vegetables as well. But I'll be honest and admit that I rarely do anything with my sous vide cooker aside from delicious, medium-rare steak.

Anova The Anova Precision Cooker is sort of the gold standard for sous vide machines. This second-generation version cooker clamps to the side of your pot and works with water depths up to 6 inches. It has 1,000 watts of power and a flow rate of 8 liters per minute. Equipped with Wi-Fi, you can set it and check on your meal from the mobile app, or control it directly from the device. Usually $199, you can get it for $160 when you apply coupon code CNET20 at checkout.

Anova The Anova Precision Cooker Pro starts with the same foundation as the Precision Cooker, but amps up the build quality, power and features so this version is suited for someone who will do a lot of sous vide cooking. It's made of stainless steel and Teflon-coated aluminum, for example, and has 1,200 watts of power, moving 12 liters of water per minute. It can also handle water depth up to 6.7 inches, and like its smaller sibling, is equipped with Wi-Fi. Usually selling for $399, you can get the Precision Cooker Pro for $320 when you use discount code CNET20 at checkout.