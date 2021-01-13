Step up your steak game with an Anova sous vide cooker for $120

Williams Sonoma

Sous vide is the reason that restaurant steak often looks and tastes better than anything you've ever made at home. But sous vide is incredibly easy to do yourself. The only catch is that you need a sous vide cooker; you simply can't fake it any other way. A sous vide cooker lets you hold a pot of water at a precise temperature. Toss a steak in a plastic bag and seal it, drop it in the pot, and let the sous vide cooker control the temperature for an hour. Then sear both sides of the steak in a pan or on the grill, and you have a $50 steak experience at home for $8. Eager for some mouth-watering steak? Done and done: The popular , which is the lowest we've seen in a while and only $10 more than the lowest price ever.

I'd be remiss if I didn't mention that sous vide is good for a lot more than just steak -- you can use it for fish, chicken, pork and vegetables as well. But I'll be honest and admit that I rarely do anything with my sous vide cooker aside from delicious, medium-rare steak.

The Anova Precision Cooker is sort of the gold standard for sous vide machines. This second-generation version of the cooker clamps to the side of your pot and works with water depths up to 6 inches. It has 1,000 watts of power and a flow rate of 8 liters per minute. Equipped with Wi-Fi, you can set it and check on your meal from the mobile app, or control it directly from the device.

First published last year. Updated with the latest deal details.

