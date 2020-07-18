Step up to a Linksys Wi-Fi router that expands into a mesh network for $150

Linksys

Mesh networks are the hot new thing in Wi-Fi these days, but not everyone needs a mesh router -- traditional routers do a fine job of covering a lot of smaller homes. But what if you're on the bubble, and not sure if you need a mesh system? The answer might be a Linksys Mesh WiFi Router -- a single router that covers about 2,000 square feet, but you can easily extend it later as needed by adding Velop mesh satellites. Right now, you can get the , which is 25% off the regular price of $200.

Because this router is expandable into a mesh system, it's essentially future-proof. Need to extend coverage into the garage? Moving to a larger home? Discover a dead spot in the guest room? Adding one or more Velop satellites can remedy any coverage issues without the disadvantages of a Wi-Fi extender. In addition, the router is easy to set up, thanks to a Linksys mobile app that helps you get it up and running, and the router handles its own firmware updates so you never need to deal with that manually.

The tri-band system delivers about 2.2Gbps -- 400Mbps from one of the 5Ghz radios, and 867Mbps from both the other 5GHz antenna and the 2.4 GHz radio. And for wired devices, there's a fairly generous array of five Ethernet ports on the back of the router.

Now playing: Watch this: Nest Wifi puts Google Assistant into your router

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.