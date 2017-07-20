Step into adventure with the new 'Stargate Origins' series

Fans celebrating the 20th anniversary of the "Stargate SG-1" TV series got a special surprise at San Diego Comic-Con when MGM announced a new "Stargate" series on Thursday.

"Stargate Origins" is a new original digital series debuting this fall on MGM's streaming service aptly named Stargate Command.

No word on whether the original "Stargate" movie or the previous TV shows "Stargate SG-1," "Stargate Atlantis" and "Stargate Universe" will be made available on Stargate Command.

The 10-episode series "Stargate Origins" will tell the back story of Catherine Langford -- the daughter of archaeologist Dr. Paul Langford who first discovered the ancient Stargate in 1928.

As a young girl during the discovery, Catherine took her Eye of Ra medallion from the archaeological dig where her father found the Stargate, and wore the necklace for her entire life.

Fans might remember that much later in her life, Catherine hired archaeologist and linguist Dr. Daniel Jackson to translate the symbols discovered on the Stargate portal in the original 1994 movie.

Catherine continued to appear at different stages of her life throughout various episodes of the "Stargate" TV shows.

The new "Stargate Origins" digital series will be written by Mark Ilvedson and Justin Michael Terry, and directed by Mercedes Bryce Morgan.

