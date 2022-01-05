Step into new kicks and save 30% during the Clarks winter clearance sale

Clarks

Be prepared for whatever the new year brings with some new shoes from Clarks. With styles ranging from boots to loafers and heels to sneakers, you'll be able to find the right fit. And it doesn't have to break the bank -- Right now Clarks is having a winter clearance event with markdowns on a huge selection of their shoes. Snag an when you use code SAVE30 now through Jan. 6. The sale ends at 4 a.m. PT (7 a.m. ET).

Whether you're shopping or the , there are a ton of styles, sizes and price points to choose from. Plus, if you spend more than $75, you'll get free shipping on your order. And if you're not satisfied with the fit, they'll let you return them for free.