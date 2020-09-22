SteelSeries Rival 3 Wireless gaming mouse runs for a year on two AAA batteries

Steelseries

Steelseries has been quiet this year, but maybe that's about to change. Last week it announced the SteelSeries Arctis 9 dual-wireless gaming headset for PC and PS4 and now it's releasing the Rival 3 Wireless gaming mouse, a cordless version of its entry-level Rival 3 mouse announced in January.

The company always seems to offer a bit more than the competition and that's the case here. The Rival 3 Wireless has a new sensor made with help from sensor experts PixArt. The TrueMove Air sensor is rated at 18,000 counts per inch (CPI) for more precise onscreen movement and a top tracking speed of 400 inches per second (IPS) and tilt tracking.

The mouse can be used wired or you can choose between Bluetooth or the Steelseries' 2.4GHz Quantum 2.0 Wireless. Running on up to two AAA-size batteries, the Rival 3 Wireless can be used for more than 400 hours. If you'd rather have a lighter mouse, you can remove one of the batteries to drop the weight to 95 grams (3.4 ounces) -- lighter than its wireless competition from Logitech and Corsair. Adding the second battery brings it up to 106 grams (3.7 ounces).

The Rival 3 Wireless has onboard memory to store up to five profiles for CPI, polling rate and RGB. Its switches are rated for 60 million clicks, too. , which converts to £39 or AU$69.