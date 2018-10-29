CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Gaming

Steam’s Halloween sale: Deals on Tomb Raider, Dark Souls and more

Valve's kicking off Halloween with the scariest thing of all: more discounts than your wallet can handle.

screen-shot-2018-10-29-at-12-44-01-pm.png

Most people spend Halloween indulging in the joys of the traditionally terrifying: monsters, murderers, ghosts and the inevitable sugar-crash from gorging oneself on candy. All classics, to be sure, but Valve's got something scarier, at least for your wallet - the Steam Halloween sale.

Fall kicks off an entire season of Steam sales to threaten your bank balance, but October's sale is the only one that's definitively spooky. As always, there are tons of games to choose from, and they're not all horror titles, either. Here are a few of this sale's stand-out titles.

Valve's Steam Halloween Sale runs through Nov. 1, 2018.

Next Article: Apple's Mac and iPad Pro get some overdue quality time