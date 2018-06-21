CNET también está disponible en español.

Steam Summer Sale 2018 may kick off today

Are you ready to expand your gaming library (and empty your wallet) on the longest day of the year?

Are PC gamers ready to spend some money?

 Alina Bradford/CNET

Kiss your cash goodbye. Steam will kick off its 2018 Summer Sale on Thursday, according to a tweet from a reliable source.

"Steam Summer Sale will begin in 24 hours," wrote Steam Database, which isn't affiliated with Valve, at 1:04 p.m. EST (6:04 p.m. GMT) on Wednesday.

The leaked dates have traditionally been correct and the timing matches previous years -- the 2017 Summer Sale started on June 22, and the 2016 one began on June 23.

Valve didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The main sale will follow PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) going cheap for the first time -- it's $20 on Steam (down from $30) until July 5.

