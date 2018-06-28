Steam summer sale 2018: Dive into the great deals while you still can

CNET screenshot

We just discovered from a new Steam tool that CNET editors have spent nearly $20,000 on Steam. And that total's about to go up, because Steam is in the midst of another sale.

If you haven't kept track of Steam's summer sale, then you could be missing out on some great deals on top-tier games as well as old standbys and indies everyone should try. What Valve is calling "The Intergalactic Summer Sale" runs from June 21 to July 5, and there are new deals featured every day. And don't forget, these games aren't just for your PC; you can use the Steam Link to play them on your TV, too.

Absolute must-haves

There are some games that people should just plain own. We think if you don't have these games in your Steam Library, you must be crazy. These are classics and they are ON SALE. What are you waiting for?

Grand Theft Auto V (discounted from $59.99)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition (discounted from $39.99)

BioShock Infinite (discounted from $29.99)

Civilization 5 (discounted from $29.99)

Left4Dead 2 (discounted from $19.99)

Terraria (discounted from $9.99)

Rocket League (discounted from $19.99)

We rounded up the games we think are the best deals. To make it a little easier on your wallet, we categorized them all by price.

Under $5

Firewatch (discounted from $19.99)

Dishonored (discounted from $9.99)

Just Cause 3 (discounted from $29.99)

Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes (discounted from $19.99)

Mount & Blade: Warband (discounted from $19.99)

Borderlands 2 (discounted from $19.99)

Portal 2 (discounted from $19.99)

Saints Row IV (discounted from $14.99)

Fallout New Vegas (discounted from $9.99)

Trine 2: Complete Story (discounted from $9.99)

Under $10

Dead by Daylight (discounted from $19.99)

Counterstrike Global Offensive (discounted from $14.99)

Bayonetta (discounted from $19.99)

Tom Clancy's The Division (discounted from $49.99)

Rust (discounted from $34.99)

Alien: Isolation (discounted from $39.99)

Dishonored: Definitive Edition (discounted from $19.99)

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition (discounted from $19.99)

Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin (discounted from $19.99)

Enter the Gungeon (discounted from $14.99)

Under $25

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (discounted from $29.99)

Ghost Recon: Wildlands (discounted from $59.99)

Rise of the Tomb Raider (discounted from $59.99)

Dark Souls III (discounted from $59.99)

Killing Floor 2 (discounted from $29.99)

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 (discounted from $29.99)

Prey (discounted from $19.99)

Resident Evil 7 (discounted from $29.99)

ARK: Survival Evolved (discounted from $59.99)

Final Fantasy XV (discounted from $49.99)

Dying Light (discounted from $39.99)

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (discounted from $29.99)

Fallout 4 (discounted from $29.99)

We're going to be tracking the best deals and finding the games you shouldn't pass up throughout the sale, so make sure to come back as we explore the sale and add more great games to the list.