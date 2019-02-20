Steam store dumps movies, TV shows as Valve refocuses on gaming

Valve has pulled the plug on the video section of its Steam store menu and will weed out non-gaming content such as movies and TV shows.
The reason? People simply weren't watching non-gaming videos, Valve said Tuesday in a blog post on the game-streaming site. Valve plans to refocus Steam on content that's directly related to games and accessories.
"Over the coming weeks a number of non-gaming videos will be retired and will no longer be available for purchase," the company said in the blog post. "Previously purchased content will remain available to owners."
The video section has been removed from the store menu, Slashgear reported earlier. But for now, you can still search for videos or find them through associated game or software pages.
Valve didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
