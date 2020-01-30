Steam is down, it's not just you

Valve

Steam is having a mess of issues Thursday. Problems started in the morning, according to outage monitor Down Detector. Problems include not being able to open Steam, games lagging and various Steam websites not loading.

Steam Status, an unofficial status tracker of the platform, showed the Steam Store is down as well as Community Page. There also issues with various Valve games such as Counter-Strike: GO, Artifact and DotA 2.

09:32 PST ♿ Seeing major #Steam connection manager servers downtime (at least 69% down). https://t.co/m0NlDb8Z4P — Unofficial 💩 Steam Status (@SteamStatus) January 30, 2020

Steam Status

Valve didn't immediately respond to a request on the outage.

Originally published on Jan. 30, 9:37 a.m. PT.

Update, 9:50 a.m. PT: Adds more details.