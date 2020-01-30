Steam is back up

Valve

Steam had a mess of issues Thursday, but it appears to be back to normal. Problems started in the morning, according to outage monitor Down Detector. Issues included not being able to open Steam, games lagging and various Steam websites not loading. It took more than an hour before Steam went back to normal.

Steam Status, an unofficial status tracker of the platform, showed that both the Steam Store and Community pages were down, but both are now back up.

10:16 PST ✅ #Steam Store appears to be back online. https://t.co/m0NlDb8Z4P — Unofficial 💩 Steam Status (@SteamStatus) January 30, 2020

Developed by Valve, Steam is the popular gaming platform for the PC. Gamers use the program to launch and buy games while also communicating with others through various community pages.

Valve didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the outage.

Originally published Jan. 30, 9:37 a.m. PT.

Updates, 9:50 a.m.: Adds more details; 10:17 a.m.: Includes background information; 10:29 a.m.: Recasts story in light of Steam being back up.