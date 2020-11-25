Steam Autumn Sale: The best deals available now

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

If you're keen to stack up your library with a bunch of new video games you'll most likely never play, there's nothing quite like a Steam Sale.

And this Steam Autumn Sale has some great, great deals.

There are a lot of great games currently discounted. Here are some of our favourites so far.

Kojima Productions Perhaps one of the strangest, most interesting video games made in the last decade. Hideo Kojima's latest masterpiece is worth playing, particularly at this price.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps could very well be 2020's game of the year. You'd be crazy to miss this one.

The Game Awards Another solid contender for 2020's game of the year, Hades is a very new release, and super popular. Getting it any discount is a steal.

Electronic Arts Star Wars: Squadrons is close to a brand new release, so it's great to see such a huge discount. The game is great too, particularly for those who loved the X-Wing series from back in the day.

Lucasfilm/EA Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order isn't perfect, but that's why now is the time to pick it up. At 60% off now is definitely the time to pull the trigger on this flawed, but fun, video game.

Bethesda/id Software Sure, it's not as good as its predecessor, Doom, but come on. It's 67% off. And it's awesome.

Fans of stealth rejoice. The Dishonored series is one of the most overlooked in the last decade and this fantastic sale is as good an excuse as any to get stuck in.

The Sims/ Screenshot by Shelby Brown/ CNET If you love The Sims, you most likely already have The Sims 4. If you don't? What are you waiting for. It's under $5 right now!

Arguably 2019's game of the year, Control is one of those games you have to experience. Now is as good a time as ever.