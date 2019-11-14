Stay warm with this wearable heating pad for $28.85

MaxKare

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

I'm fortunate enough to have a car with heated seats, and every time I arrive home and have to leave that warm, cozy spot, I wonder: Why can't we have heated seats in the house? This isn't quite that, but it's close: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the MaxKare wearable heating pad is $28.85 when you clip the on-page 12%-off coupon and then apply promo code FGY7XLCA at checkout.

Most heating pads are exactly that: square pads you have to kind of wedge in wherever you need heat. This is something you wear like a vest, though with robe-like ties in the front. Although you have to stay tethered to an AC outlet, you can position yourself any which way (sitting up, lying down, etc.) and still enjoy the warmth.

The inline controller offers five heat levels and two auto-off timer settings.

Obviously there's nothing here to warm your bum, which is why this doesn't quite fulfill my dream of heated seats for the home. But if you suffer from sore shoulders and/or back or just want a way to stay toasty during the winter, this looks like a great option. It's backed by a 2-year warranty and 30-day return policy.

Your thoughts?

Now playing: Watch this: How to win Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2019

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.