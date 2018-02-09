Stay warm with the Torch 2.0 Coat Heater for $69.95

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!

Enlarge Image Torch

Cheeps! After yesterday's deal dry-spell, I'm happy to have some great stuff today. And to whet your appetite for next week, there's a seriously sweet giveaway coming Monday. I won't say exactly what it is, but it rhymes with Bloogle Blixel Blexel Boo. Oh, and blee bleer of blervice. You're blelcome!

Here in Michigan, it's a snow day, to be followed by two more days of heavy downfall. So guess who's gonna be out running the snowblower all weekend? That's right: the kids! I don't keep them around just because they're cute.

Of course, I'm not totally heartless; I'm going to make sure they're wearing a Torch 2.0 Coat Heater to help keep them roasty-toasty. Because, let's face it, winter is harsh, and the only way to show it who's boss is with science.

This excellent gadget normally sells for $99.95, but for a limited time, Cheapskate readers can get the Torch 2.0 Coat Heater for $69.95, plus $2.99 for shipping. That's after applying promo code torch10 at checkout.

Personal-space heater

The Torch is a rechargeable three-zone heating system that uses Velcro pads to stick to the inside of your coat. A single button toggles between its three different heat settings; its battery is good for up to four hours of operation, according to the Torch folks.

Interestingly, that 6,000mAh power pack employs a standard USB port, so if you don't need heat, you can plug in your phone for coat-powered charging. My advice: Hack this sucker by swapping in a two-port, higher-capacity charger, one that can handle phone and coat duty at the same time, while running longer for both.

For example, this Lenovo 2-port mobile charger offers 10,000mAh of juice for $19.99. But pretty much any power bank that fits in the Torch's pocket should do the trick.

I haven't tried the Torch myself, nor have I found any reviews worth mentioning, but over at Amazon, about a dozen customers rated it 4.5 stars out of 5. (ReviewMeta's adjusted rating: 4.4 stars.) I think if you dislike the cold weather as much as I do, this would be a great way to help tolerate it.

Your thoughts?

iTunes

Bonus deal: Given that we're going to be shut in all weekend, we need movies to watch. Thankfully, iTunes is once again serving up some Oscar-related deals, with various 4-movie award-winning bundles priced at $20 each.

For example, the Contemporary Best Pictures bundle includes "Argo," "Chariots of Fire," "The Departed" and "Unforgiven" -- a pretty nice collection for 5 bucks apiece. But so serious! How about four classic musicals instead: "An American in Paris," "Gigi," "Singin' in the Rain" (one of my all-time favorites) and "The Great Ziegfeld."

You're not into the whole Apple/iTunes ecosystem? No problem: Thanks to Movies Anywhere, you can buy these movies and watch them on your Roku box, Android device or wherever.

Enlarge Image DirecTV

Bonus deal No. 2: Of course, maybe you'd prefer an Apple TV box...especially if it's free?

Sort of: When you prepay for three months of DirecTV Now for $105, you'll get an Apple TV 4K 32GB for free. (Pro tip: Cashback service Ebates is offering a $16 rebate, bringing your net cost down to $89!)

To get this deal, you need to use either Google Chrome or Safari. Don't ask me why, but Edge and Firefox aren't supported.

In a supported browser, click Redeem & Stream, create an account (it's for new subscribers only, unsurprisingly), select the Live a Little tab and then click Continue with this plan. When you hit the add-ons page, click Skip for now, choose the Apple TV 4K and click Add to plan. You should see a final price of $105 on the checkout page.

Make sure to mark your calendar to cancel DirecTV after three months -- unless you decide you like it, of course.

Incidentally, the Apple TV 4K 32GB would cost you $179 if purchased directly from Apple; it's currently $150 at Best Buy. Here you're getting one for $105, along with three months of DirecTV Now's 60-live-channels plan. Pretty darn good!

Bonus deal No. 3: Need phone repair, but don't have time to go to a repair shop? Check out today's deal over at Business Bargain Hunter. You can save $15 on a repair that's done in your home or office!