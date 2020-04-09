Staub, Le Creuset and All-Clad cookware are down as much as 55%

Deal Savings Price







Spring cleaning has been put on steroids this year, thanks to Quarantine Nation. If you've noticed your cookware collection getting a little raggedy, Sur La Table has some of the best in class on sale during the semi-annual cookware sale. Ogle-worthy brands including Le Creuset, Staub, All-Clad and more are down as much as 55%. That includes cocottes, Dutch ovens, enameled cast iron and full cookware sets at a major discount. Sur La Table will also ship any order over $59 for free. Check out our picks from the spring cookware sale happening now.

Staub This traditional French pot will probably live on your stovetop -- it's that pretty. The hand-finished round cocotte is perfect for stews, soups, casseroles, roasts and braises. The enameled cast-iron construction distributes and retains heat evenly. It's also simple to clean and dishwasher and oven safe up to 500 degrees Farenheit.

Le Creuset If you cook lots of steaks and burgers at home, a good cast-iron skillet will be your new best pal. It gets searing hot but also holds that heat better than most other materials. This Le Creuset 10.25-inch skillet has an easy-release matte-enamel interior coating and doesn't need seasoning.

All-Clad This large Dutch oven from fan-favorite All-Clad is perfect for slow-cooked chili, roasted meats and stewed vegetables. The domed lid locks in moisture, so cooking foods are steadily basted in their own juices. It's big enough to hold a large chicken, small turkey and all your Sunday roasts and one-pot meals.

Staub steam grill: $100 You save $214 Staub If you want those grill marks but are short on outdoor space, get yourself a steam grill pan like this beauty from Staub. Perfect for delicate fish, veggies, burgers and steaks, this pan will get searing hot -- and make those grill marks. Then add liquid, cover and finish foods with the gentle, even and healthy steam.