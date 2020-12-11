When a piece of cookware this exquisite goes on sale we are simply obligated to share the news and, truth be told, this just might be the best kitchen deal to score for a home chef on your list. Plus, it's guaranteed to arrive before Christmas. Right now a cherry-red Staub 4-quart enameled cast iron cocotte is down to $99 at Food52. That's more than 65% off the normal price and matches the lowest price we've seen for it.
If you're wondering what a cocotte is, it's essentially a small Dutch oven with a fancier name and one of the most versatile pots you can own. Cast iron retains heat as well as anything and distributes it evenly, making this a perfect vessel for slow and low braising or smaller roasts in the oven. The tough enameled coating is designed for easy release so cleanup is a breeze. The 4-quart cocotte will also come in handy for a slow Sunday sauce or simmering stew, and Staub's time-tested, quality construction will last for decades, if not longer.
The Staub cast-iron cocotte is available in a slew of colors but only the cherry red is in stock and guaranteed to arrive before Christmas -- Dec. 22 to be exact. There's a flat $9 shipping fee for domestic orders.
Kitchen deal: This $99 Staub Dutch oven will arrive before Christmas
