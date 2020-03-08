A drool-worthy Staub enameled cocotte is down to $160 -- today only

Sur La Table

It might be easier to list off the things you can't do with this Staub enameled cast iron cocotte and it's currently down 55% to just $160 for today only at Sur La Table.

Crafted by one of the premier French cookware brands, the dynamic and functional pot is one that'll be flying in, out and on top of your oven all year. Five quarts of cooking capacity and sturdy enameled cast iron makes it a perfect home for stews and Sunday sauces and, let's be real, it probably looks better than what you've been using.

The French cocotte also has high sides so you can safely boil or oil-fry. Or let the self-basting lid do its thing, moistening roast chicken, braised lamb shank or brisket. The durable matte-enamel finish is perfectly suited to handle any heat source, and it shouldn't discolor or chip over time.

Sur La Table will ship the handsome piece of cookware for free. And it's available in a sharp matte black, French blue, cherry red or white but only for today at this price.