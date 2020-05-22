CNET también está disponible en español.

A 4-piece Staub bakeware set you'll have for years to come is under $100

Save $90 on a classic French brand.

Staub

Stop trying to fit a square into a circle. Or worse, a casserole into a meatloaf tin. Having a nice selection of the right bakeware is a joy when it comes time to choose a vessel to load your savory dish or dessert into. At this very moment, a four-piece set of Staub ceramic bakeware is down to just $100. It's available directly through the brand's website, but only for a limited run at this price.  

Staub is true French luxury cookware, known for elegant yet durable enameled cast-iron cookware and sturdy stoneware for baking. This porcelain enamel glaze four-piece ceramic set includes a 9-by-9-inch square covered baker with a tight-fitting lid that locks in heat to keep food warm. There's also a 9-inch oval baking dish, ideal for cheesy gratins and sweet crumbles, and a 7.5-by-6-inch rectangular dish for smaller casseroles and holiday sides. This Staub bakeware set normally retails for $190, and the lowest we found it elsewhere was $130. It's available in cherry red, blue or white and it ships for free.