Stop trying to fit a square into a circle. Or worse, a casserole into a meatloaf tin. Having a nice selection of the right bakeware is a joy when it comes time to choose a vessel to load your savory dish or dessert into. At this very moment, a four-piece set of Staub ceramic bakeware is down to just $100. It's available directly through the brand's website, but only for a limited run at this price.
Staub is true French luxury cookware, known for elegant yet durable enameled cast-iron cookware and sturdy stoneware for baking. This porcelain enamel glaze four-piece ceramic set includes a 9-by-9-inch square covered baker with a tight-fitting lid that locks in heat to keep food warm. There's also a 9-inch oval baking dish, ideal for cheesy gratins and sweet crumbles, and a 7.5-by-6-inch rectangular dish for smaller casseroles and holiday sides. This Staub bakeware set normally retails for $190, and the lowest we found it elsewhere was $130. It's available in cherry red, blue or white and it ships for free.
Discuss: A 4-piece Staub bakeware set you'll have for years to come is under $100
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.