Snag a stunning Staub cast-iron griddle at 60% off

Staub cookware is French luxury craftsmanship you can feel the moment you pick it up. It also looks just as good as it feels. Right now you can snag a beauty of a Staub cast-iron griddle, available in two sizes, for at least 60% off, directly through Staub's website. The limited-run sale features 12-inch ($100) and 10-inch ($80) cast-iron griddles with two handles and easy-clean enamel coating. The griddles are pitch-perfect for breakfast foods like eggs and pancakes, but also for pressing grilled sandwiches or burgers (hey, Father's Day). Cast iron is able to get searing hot (unlike some other cooking surfaces) and holds that heat exceedingly well, so be careful not to touch it for a while after you're done cooking. You won't even need to season this cast iron, either -- Staub has already handled that for you.

The Staub griddles are available in black, white, cherry red, dark blue and graphite at the sale price. These generally retail for $160 and $180 respectively. As a bonus, Staub ships anything over $59 for free.

Staub If you've got a crew to cook for, spring for the 12-inch griddle at a nice price. Available in a range of colors to match your kitchen motif.