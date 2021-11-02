Station Eleven trailer reveals HBO Max's post-apocalyptic drama: 'There is no rescue mission...'

When Station Eleven became a bestseller in 2014, who knew a TV adaptation would have so much extra resonance? This first trailer reveals a striking glimpse at the HBO Max limited series intertwining tales of a devastating pandemic. "This strange and awful time," sighs one character, "was the happiest of my life..."

Ensemble cast? Check. Intriguing imagery? Check. Breathy version of a popular song (What the World Needs Now Is Love by Hal David and Burt Bacharach, first recorded by Jackie DeShannon)? This trailer has it all.

Based on a post-apocalyptic 2014 novel by Emily St. John Mandel, Station Eleven spans multiple timelines following the survivors of a devastating pandemic. Timely, right? Station Eleven premieres Dec. 16 on HBO Max.

The series stars Mackenzie Davis from Halt and Catch Fire, Black Mirror, and Terminator: Dark Fate. She stars alongside Himesh Patel from Yesterday and Tenet, as well as Lori Petty and Gael Garcìa Bernal. Daniel Zovatto, David Wilmot, Matilda Lawler, Philippine Velge, Nabhaan Rizwan and Danielle Deadwyler also appear.