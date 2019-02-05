State of the Union: How to watch Trump's address online

After being delayed due to the government shutdown, President Donald Trump' State of the Union address will be held Tuesday night from Capitol Hill, addressing the nation and a join Congressional assembly. Here's how to watch.

What time does it start?

President Trump's annual address is set to begin at 9 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. PT.

Where can you watch it on TV?

You have plenty of options to choose from: ABC, CNET parent company CBS, CNN, C-SPAN, FOX, Fox Business, Fox News, MSNBC, NBC and PBS will all be broadcasting the address, with many airing standard preview and analysis coverage before and after the speech and subsequent Democratic response by 2018 Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, which will follow soon after Trump's address is completed.

Where can you watch it online?

You can watch on YouTube via the embed at the beginning of this post, or watch the official White House stream here. Many broadcasters like CBS, NBC and ABC will also stream on Facebook, while Twitter's government account will also broadcast the address. Another option is to watch it on the CNN app on your phone, Amazon Fire TV, Roku or Apple TV.