How to Watch: State of Play will showcase upcoming PS4 games on Thursday

Sony

Sony will showcase some upcoming third-party games for PS4 and PS VR in a 40-minute State of Play stream this Thursday. It'll also give us updates on some third-party PS5 games it revealed previously, and is happening at 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET/9 p.m. BST/6:00 a.m. Friday AEST).

The livestream will be available on PlayStation's YouTube and Twitch channels, but we'll embed it in this article when the time comes. The company warned us not to expect any major PS5 announcements.

"And just to be super clear — there will be no PlayStation Studios updates in Thursday's episode," Sid Shuman, a senior director on its marketing team, wrote in a blog post. "There won't be any updates around hardware, business, preorders, or dates either."

So we won't be getting any fresh Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart or Horizon Forbidden West footage this week.