State Department website mistakenly shows Trump's presidential term as ending Monday

The US Department of State website has been changed Monday to say Donald Trump's term as US president is "ended" on Jan. 11 at 7:40 p.m. ET. The news is not official by any means, with BuzzFeed News reporting it might have been done deliberately by a "disgruntled employee" and others reporting it could just be a site bug as something similar has happened before on the site.

The State Department also changed Vice President Mike Pence's biography to read that his term ended on Jan. 11 at 7:41 p.m.

The changes began showing at around 3 p.m. ET on Jan. 11. The White House, the State Department and the Department of Justice didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

As of 3:45 p.m., Trump's biography page was taken down completely. "We're sorry, this site is currently experiencing technical difficulties," the error message reads. "Please try again in a few moments." Pence's biography page is still up.

According to BuzzFeed News citing unnamed sources, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has kicked off an investigation into the issue.

It follows a day of violent upheaval in the US Capitol last week, which was breached by a violent mob seeking to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. The insurrection failed and Biden's presidency was confirmed by the Senate.

The House is preparing to vote on invoking the 25th Amendment or alternatively voting to impeach Trump this week amid calls by Congress members for Trump to resign.