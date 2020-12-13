State-backed hackers reportedly breach US Treasury, Commerce departments

James Martin/CNET

Hackers supported by a foreign government have been monitoring email at the US Treasury Department and a federal agency responsible for deciding internet and telecommunications policy, Reuters reported Sunday, citing unidentified sources familiar with the matter.

Hackers who targeted the Treasury Department and the Commerce Department's National Telecommunications and Information Administration may also be targeting other agencies, the news agency reported. The National Security Council met at the White House on Saturday to discuss the hack, Reuters reported.

"We can confirm there has been a breach in one of our bureaus," a Commerce spokesperson said. "We have asked CISA and the FBI to investigate, and we cannot comment further at this time."

Hackers targeted the NTIA's office software, Microsoft's Office 365, monitoring staff emails at the agency for months, Reuters reported.

Representatives for Microsoft, the FBI, and the Treasury Department didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.