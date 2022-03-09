Starz Grants 'Power Book IV: Force' Early Renewal for Season 2

Starz

Power. Powder. Respect. Tommy Egan and his trademark blue Mustang will continue to sweep Chicago's streets. Power Book IV: Force season 2 is officially happening on Starz.

The network gave the green light to a new installment of the popular spinoff series and announced the news on March 9. Book IV set a viewership record at Starz since its debut in February with an audience of 3.3 million, making it the largest premiere in its history. In a statement to CNET, Starz indicated that it's been confident in the show's success.

"We continue to successfully expand the Power Universe and have a carefully orchestrated and planned cadence for rolling out new installments and renewing them in success. We made the decision to pick up Power Book IV: Force weeks ago and have just been working through the formalities of the process," the network said.

The renewal comes on the heels of 50 Cent's threats to pull the show from Starz for taking too long to make it happen. In a series of tweets and Instagram posts, the executive producer voiced his frustration. "This is me packing my stuff," he wrote on Instagram. "STARZ Sucks, my deal is up over here I'm out. They Renewed High town and FORCE is the highest rated show they have it sitting in limbo. If I told you how much dumb shit I deal with over here."

Power Book IV: Force is the third spinoff in the Power franchise and stars Joseph Sikora as fan-favorite Tommy Egan. Season 1 of the crime drama follows him after he leaves New York's drug game behind for California and makes a pit stop in Chicago. It turns out the Windy City holds a few family secrets and business opportunities. Tommy finds himself wrapped up in the criminal underworld and stuck between rival crews as he navigates the street life. The show currently airs on Starz on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET. Viewers can stream the first five episodes of season 1 on the Starz app.