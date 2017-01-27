Starz app comes to Amazon Fire TV, still not Comcast-compatible

Up Next Peter Dinklage takes you on tech's not-too-distant mind warp

Starz has launched its streaming app on the Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV stick, but if you're a Comcast subscriber you'll be out of luck.

Amazon users can sign up for a $8.99 Starz subscription directly from Starz.com or through the Amazon Appstore.

The Starz app consolidates the existing Starz Play, Encore Play and MoviePlex into a single application.

The app is also available on Xbox One, Apple TV (4th gen and newer), iPhones and iPads running iOS 8.0 or higher, Roku, Sony Android TV, as well as most Android phones, tablets and TV devices.

Ever since the Starz app appeared on other platforms Comcast subscribers have been unable to authenticate it and this reportedly remains unchanged with the Fire TV version. However the Starz Play app will apparentley continue to work.