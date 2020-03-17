Start your own work-from-home book club with these great reads

Walter Mosley While we may be temporarily physically separated from our friends and colleagues by computer screens and conference calls, that doesn't mean we we need to completely give up on the social utility of the shared experience. Sure, you can get involved with online gaming or streaming video parties, but I humbly suggest you start an online book club.

To make it easier, here are an initial handful of books to start with, and we'll even include an in-depth interview with each author from our CNET Book Club archives to help kick the conversation off. Check back later this week for more book picks.

Dead Astronauts is the third book in the loosely knit Borne-verse. It's a deeply strange exploration of resistance against a cryptic future corporation across multiple realities, wrapped in the author's signature eco-dystopia. "Fans are willing to follow me to some pretty strange places," VanderMeer said during his second CNET Book Club visit. "But anytime I use a more experimental or fractured structure. I make sure it's tied to the emotional lives of the characters." More: CNET Book Club: Jeff VanderMeer brings Dead Astronauts to life

Sarah Tew/CNET Neal Stephenson, whose 1992 book Snow Crash defined virtual worlds and the "metaverse" as much as William Gibson's Neuromancer did cyberspace, has written a number of amazing and challenging books. Fall, or Dodge in Hell feels like a nightmare critique of current life: a meme-destroyed America can no longer tell truth from fiction, and augmented reality glasses make reality bend even further. In our CNET Book Club chat last year, he said. "People talk about dystopian fiction and dystopian writers. But we're in the dystopia right now, because of what social media is doing to our civic institutions and our society." More: CNET Book Club: Neal Stephenson explores the long, weird future in Fall, or Dodge in Hell

Sarah Tew/CNET One of my favorite CNET Book Club episodes was when the great Walter Mosley joined us on the couch. That's in part because we could talk about Futureland, his 2001 collection of nine interconnected short stories set in a near-future New York that feels more current every day. "Being black and coming to science fiction," said Mosley, "I wanted to write a book that included us in a real and also in a political way -- that there are people of all kinds of colors and races, and and also genders, who are wonderful and powerful." More: CNET Book Club: 'Down the River Unto the Sea' with Walter Mosley

Best ebook readers to read these great books on:

Sarah Tew/CNET If you're looking for a Kindle to leave in the seat-back pocket of an airplane (when you take a break from reading your book to "rest your eyes"), this is the one to get, just because it's so inexpensive. The latest version of this ebook reader gets an updated body and includes a built-in book light, even if the better screen and higher resolution on the Paperwhite still beat it by a mile. Read our Amazon Kindle (2019) review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Although it hasn't changed much in the last few years, the Paperwhite is still the default Kindle to gift the book enthusiast in your life. It's readable, the backlight makes it great for reading books in the dark -- plus, it's often discounted. Read our Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) review.