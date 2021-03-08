Start spring cleaning on the cheap: Save up to $120 on a Neato robot vacuum

Deal Savings Price





Robot vacuum cleaners are one of the success stories of modern tech: 20 years ago they were the stuff of science fiction, but these days we take them for granted as they scurry under our feet, cleaning the floor so we don't have to. Neato is one of those robo-vac makers that beats Roomba at its own game, often selling cheaper models that offer the same features and capabilities. Right now Neato has all three of its models on sale, and you can save between $86 and $120 depending upon which model catches your eye.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The Neato D7 is a lidar-guided robot vacuum cleaner that keeps earning kudos here at CNET. In our write-up of the best robot vacuums for 2021, Brian Bennett declared it the "best midrange robot vacuum." And head-to-head against the iRobot Roomba S9 Plus, CNET called the D7 "the best all-around value." It's currently $120 off the regular price of $600 when you apply promo code ONEHOURBACK20 at checkout.

Neato The middle child in the Neato lineup, the Neato D6 offers the same LaserSmart mapping and navigation as the D7 with identical high-performance suction specs. It doesn't offer zone cleaning, but it's still capable of mapping and remembering multiple floors. Right now it's $100 off the usual $500 list price when you apply promo code ONEHOURBACK20 at checkout.

Neato The Neato D4 is a budget-priced version of Neato's lidar-infused robot vacuum. It respects no-go lines you draw in the mobile app so it only goes where you choose. It integrates with Alexa and Google Home so you can give it voice commands, and navigates both carpet and hardwood floors. Right now you can save $86 off the regular price of $430 when you apply promo code ONEHOURBACK20 at checkout.

First published last year. Updated with the latest deal details.

