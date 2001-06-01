StarMedia appoints new president

StarMedia Network, whose Web sites are geared toward Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking audiences, says it has appointed Enrique Narciso as president of the company, effective immediately. Its former president, Jack Chen, will serve as vice chairman of the board of directors, where he will continue to oversee the company's strategic development. Narciso's responsibilities will include managing the company's operations and carrying out its global initiatives. Narciso was formerly general manager of StarMedia Mobile as well as founder and president of PageCell International Holdings, which was acquired by StarMedia two years ago.

StarMedia recently announced $36 million in financing. The company has operations throughout Latin America, Spain and the United States.