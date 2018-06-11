StarFox returns in Starlink, Ubisoft's toys-to-life space game

Last year at E3, Ubisoft made a bold choice -- just as Disney Infinity, Skylanders and every other toys-to-life game franchise was winding down, it announced a big, complex, comprehensive space adventure that relies on physical toys and collectables. Starlink looked cool, but fans had to wonder: how could Ubisoft make a toys-to-life game work in 2018?

Turns out the answer was easy. Just add Nintendo.

Today at E3 2018, Ubisoft announced that the Nintendo Switch version of Starlink would feature characters from Nintendo's own action space simulator: Starfox. Complete with their own toys.

This is a developing story.

