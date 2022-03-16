Starbucks Looking to Ditch Disposable Cups by 2025

Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Image

Starbucks has been promoting non-dairy milk and eliminated plastic straws in efforts to reduce its carbon footprint, and now the company is eyeing another way to make its operations greener. On Tuesday, the coffee chain unveiled plans to make reusable cups its standard.

Starbucks' goal by 2025 is to have customers use a "personal or Starbucks provided reusable cup for every visit," according to a press release.

After pausing the use of reusable cups during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company reintroduced the practice in summer 2021 with contactless procedures in place. Starbucks is currently testing several operating models for reusables that will enable customers to grab their eco-friendly cup of joe in-store, at the drive-thru or via mobile order. Those who live in the US or Canada will be able to do so by the end of 2023.

One of its pilot programs, called "Borrow a Cup," is designed to put a Starbucks-branded reusable cup in the customers' hands with the intention that they return it to the store to be professionally cleaned. The cups are then put back into the rotation for other customers. Another initiative completely removes disposable cups and instead relies on personal cups, reusables, or a Starbucks container for in-house use only. The company notes that its test run in South Korea prevented 200,000 cups from hitting landfills in the program's first three months.

To get customers on board, Starbucks is also trying out some incentives, including discounts, special promotions and washing stations. Ultimately, the company states that its goal for 2025 is to create a "cultural movement" for reusables.