Starbucks is the latest company to pause social media ads

Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

Starbucks on Sunday joined a growing list of companies boycotting ads on social networks in a stand against hate speech on the platforms.

"We believe more must be done to create welcoming and inclusive online communities, and we believe both business leaders and policy makers need to come together to affect real change," it said in a brief statement announcing it will pause advertising on all social media platforms.

Starbucks didn't specify how long it would stop advertising, only that it will do so as it continues "discussions internally, with our media partners and with civil rights organizations in the effort to stop the spread of hate speech."

The coffee giant is just the latest major advertiser to make such an announcement in a boycott initially organized by civil rights groups that started with Facebook. It has since expanded to other major social networks.

Consumer packaged goods giant Unilever on Friday announced that pausing advertising on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter in the US at least through the end of the year. Soon after, Coca-Cola said it would follow suit for at least a month, expanding boycott to YouTube as well. On Saturday, spirits company Diageo added that it'll pause paid advertising globally on major social media platforms starting July 1.

Some of the other brands that have joined the boycott to varying degrees include Honda, Hershey. Verizon, ice cream maker Ben & Jerry's (which is owned by Unilever) and outdoor clothing brand The North Face.