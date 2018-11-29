Starbucks to stop customers from watching porn in stores

Raymond Boyd / Getty Images

Starbucks will reportedly crush some of its customers' porn viewing habits in 2019.

The coffee giant will introduce a tool that'll stop people from viewing explicit material on its Wi-Fi networks in 2019, Business Insider reported Tuesday.

Watching porn is already banned at Starbucks, but it currently has only has content blockers in place in its UK stores.

The change comes after years of pressure from internet safety group Enough is Enough, which pressured Starbucks to follow through on a 2016 commitment to offer safe Wi-Fi. It set up a petition that received more than 26,000 signatures in a week.

"By breaking its commitment, Starbucks is keeping the doors wide open for convicted sex offenders and others to fly under the radar from law enforcement and use free, public Wi-Fi services to access illegal child porn and hardcore pornography," Donna Rice Hughes, the group's CEO, wrote on Monday.

Starbucks, which is also phasing out plastic straws by 2020, didn't immediately respond a request for comment.