Star Wars X-wing knife block standing by

TheFowndry

X-Wing starfighters served the Rebel Alliance well in bringing order to the Force, and now you can bring order to your kitchen with this Star Wars X-Wing knife block. The block has the signature X design of four wings, which hold knives perfectly.

This officially licensed X-Wing knife block from TheFowndry doesn't include lightsabers, but it does come with five stainless steel knives: a cook's knife, bread knife, carving knife, utility knife, and paring knife.

The base of the chrome-effect plastic knife holder measures 250mm (9.84 inches). The item retails for £69.99 ($119 dollars, AU$127) and is available for preorder now for a mid-August delivery.