Star Wars VR game Vader Immortal is coming to PlayStation this summer

ILMxLAB

To celebrate Star Wars Day, Lucasfilm games developer ILMxLAB has announced virtual reality game Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series will be launching on PlayStation VR this summer. The VR trilogy will be released in one set, letting players become part of the Star Wars universe as a smuggler. The announcement came on May the Fourth.

"I never get tired of watching people react to Darth Vader approaching them, following them with his gaze and speaking directly to them," said Mark Miller, Executive Creative Producer at ILMxLAB.

The award-winning game begins near Darth Vader's home world of Mustafar, and involves training with lightsabers and solving a mystery for the Sith Lord. It was written alongside the Lucasfilm Story Group and is considered canon, set between Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith and Episode 4: A New Hope.

Also announced on May 4 is a new Star Wars movie being written and directed by Taika Waititi.. Over on Disney Plus, there was a concept art makeover for Star Wars Day and seven new profile avatars. The streaming service dropped The Rise of Skywalker; Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, a documentary series revealing how the live-action show was made; and the final episode of animated series The Clone Wars.