Star Wars VR game Vader Immortal comes to PlayStation

ILMxLAB

Virtual reality game Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series is now available on PlayStation VR.

The VR trilogy was released for PlayStation on Tuesday as one $30 set, letting players become part of the Star Wars universe as a smuggler. Lucasfilm games developer ILMxLAB announced that the game would be coming to PlayStation VR back on May the Fourth, also known as Star Wars Day.

"I never get tired of watching people react to Darth Vader approaching them, following them with his gaze and speaking directly to them," Mark Miller, executive creative producer at ILMxLAB, said in May.

The award-winning game begins near Darth Vader's home world of Mustafar and involves training with lightsabers and solving a mystery for the Sith Lord. It was written alongside the Lucasfilm Story Group and is considered canon, set between Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith and Episode 4: A New Hope.

Also announced on May 4 was a Star Wars movie being written and directed by Taika Waititi. Over on Disney Plus, there was a concept art makeover for Star Wars Day and seven new profile avatars. The streaming service dropped The Rise of Skywalker; Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, a documentary series revealing how the live-action show was made; and the final episode of animated series The Clone Wars.