Star Wars wants you to roar like Chewbacca for charity

Admit it. At some point you've busted out a Chewbacca impression.
Now, channeling your inner Wookie can benefit nonprofit Unicef.
Star Wars: Force for Change, a charitable effort from Disney and Lucasfilm, is rolling out the #RoarforChange campaign, as of Thursday.
If you post a video of your Chewie roar to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #RoarforChange from May 3-25, Unicef gets $1. Each like or share triggers a $1 donations too.
Star Wars: Force for Change will donate up to $1 million.
"Chewbacca may not always have the best temperament but beneath the gruff exterior is a heart of gold," said Ron Howard, who is directing "Solo: A Star Wars Story" in a launch video for the campaign.
