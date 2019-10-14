Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer is coming, but when?

Fans are ready for a new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer. It's likely to come this month, and to be released during a Monday Night Football game on ESPN. But which Monday?

Confusion filled the galaxy late last week when Femi Oguns, who represents actor John Boyega, posted on Instagram that the trailer was coming "Monday."

"The next (Star Wars movie) trailer out Monday. It's official." Oguns posted, along with an promotional image from the film that also carried the Monday Night Football logo.

Oguns and representatives for Disney and Lucasfilm did not immediately respond to a request for clarification about which Monday game would feature the trailer.

But Boyega himself says he doesn't know, tweeting on Sunday, "I don't know when the trailer is coming out and I haven't made any announcements about it, so let's just wait for the studio to release it."

As CNET sister site ComicBook.com points out, both Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi revealed their trailers during Monday Night Football, with tickets going on sale after the trailer debuts.

Fans are just a little bit eager to see the new trailer. "Hopefully it is soon, we are kinda starving here, John," wrote one Twitter user responding to Boyega's tweet.

Fans should probably shift focus to Oct. 21, when the New England Patriots will play the New York Jets on Monday Night Football.

Anton Volkov, founder of movie-trailer news site Trailer Track, pointed out in a tweet that if the trailer were going to air during the Oct. 14 game, it would've been formally announced by now.

"Just like we said last week when the rumour was for this past Monday -- if it was tomorrow the announcement would have come by right now at the very latest," Volkov wrote on Sunday. "Onto next week."

The first Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer aired in April, and included an evil cackle from Emperor Palpatine. And August saw what's called a "sizzle reel," featuring Rey (Daisy Ridley) wielding a red double-bladed lightsaber.

In addition to Boyega and Ridley, returning stars include Adam Driver as Kylo Ren, Lupita Nyong'o as Maz Kanata, Kelly Marie Tran as Rose, Domhnall Gleeson as Hux, Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca, Anthony Daniels as C-3PO, Jimmy Vee as R2-D2, Billie Lourd as Kaydel Ko Connix, Naomi Ackie as Jannah, Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker and (thanks to archival footage) Carrie Fisher as Leia Organa.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will open in theaters worldwide on Dec. 20.

