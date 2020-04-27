CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Apple reportedly delays 2020 iPhone Stimulus check payment Coronavirus updates Disney reshuffles Marvel movies Disney fireworks stream Zoom calls increase
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will hit Disney Plus on May 4

Disney announced a Skywalker Saga surprise for next week's Star Wars Day.

Listen
- 00:12
twitter-in-stream-wide-rey-charging-lightsaber-2

If you haven't seen Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, get ready to run to Disney Plus next Monday.

 Lucasfilm

The complete Skywalker Saga will be available on Disney Plus on Monday, May 4 , when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will hit the streaming service, Disney revealed.

The ninth movie in the main Star Wars saga came to theaters last December and made more than $1 billion in less than a month. It became available for digital purchase and came out on Blu-ray (with usual slew of behind-the-scenes extras) in March.

Subscribe to Disney Plus

With The Rise of Skywalker's addition to Disney Plus, only one Star Wars movie will be absent from the service in the US -- Solo is currently exclusive to Netflix in the region, but is available on Disney Plus in Europe. It'll hit Disney Plus in the US in July.