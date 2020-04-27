Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will hit Disney Plus on May 4

Lucasfilm

The complete Skywalker Saga will be available on Disney Plus on Monday, May 4 , when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will hit the streaming service, Disney revealed.

The complete Skywalker Saga, all in one place. Start streaming all 9 films, including Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, on May the 4th, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/qNNAHsrOkh — Star Wars (@starwars) April 27, 2020

The ninth movie in the main Star Wars saga came to theaters last December and made more than $1 billion in less than a month. It became available for digital purchase and came out on Blu-ray (with usual slew of behind-the-scenes extras) in March.

With The Rise of Skywalker's addition to Disney Plus, only one Star Wars movie will be absent from the service in the US -- Solo is currently exclusive to Netflix in the region, but is available on Disney Plus in Europe. It'll hit Disney Plus in the US in July.