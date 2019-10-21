Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer to drop during Monday Night Football

The final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will drop Monday during Monday Night Football on ESPN, and tickets went on sale online just as the teams kicked off.

Even those who didn't care about the game between the New England Patriots and New York Jets know to tune in at halftime, thanks to Disney's confirmation on Saturday.

Fans have glimpsed some footage from the long-awaited film before. A teaser trailer came out in April, and a "sizzle reel" showing some highlights was shown at the Disney fan gathering D23 in August. Fans first spotted Rey's double-bladed red lightsaber there, inspiring plenty of theories and rumors about whether Rey (Daisy Ridley) would turn to the dark side.

When the tickets became available, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac delivered a short video promoting the news -- along with some overexcited mechanical friends.

Hey @StarWars fans, Oscar Isaac and @JohnBoyega have a special message for you. Get your tickets NOW for #StarWars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker, coming to Dolby Cinema December 20. https://t.co/pogyF3JTEw pic.twitter.com/RqGaqIEHdq — Dolby Cinema (@DolbyCinema) October 22, 2019

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens on Dec. 20 worldwide.