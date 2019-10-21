CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

TV and Movies

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer to drop during Monday Night Football

Tickets are already on sale, and now the final preview is almost here.

The final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker  will drop Monday during Monday Night Football on ESPN, and tickets went on sale online just as the teams kicked off.

Even those who didn't care about the game between the New England Patriots and New York Jets know to tune in at halftime, thanks to Disney's confirmation on Saturday.

Fans have glimpsed some footage from the long-awaited film before. A teaser trailer came out in April, and a "sizzle reel" showing some highlights was shown at the Disney fan gathering D23 in August. Fans first spotted Rey's double-bladed red lightsaber there, inspiring plenty of theories and rumors about whether Rey (Daisy Ridley) would turn to the dark side.

When the tickets became available, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac delivered a short video promoting the news -- along with some overexcited mechanical friends.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens on Dec. 20 worldwide.

Next Article: Best Buy kicks off weekly Apple deals with discounts on iPad Pro, MacBook Pro and Apple Watch